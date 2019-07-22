Image Source : GETTY IMAGES I feel some decision will come: Mohammad Azharuddin on MS Dhoni's future

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said on Monday that he feels a decision on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future is around the corner as the wicketkeeper-batsman enjoys his time away from the game for 2 months.

Speculation regarding Dhoni's future has been at its peak and amidst all that, the former World Cup-winning captain made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour as he wanted to spend time with his Army regiment.

Dhoni himself still hasn't announced anything yet and Azharuddin feels that a player of his stature should be taken into confidence by the selectors and should make his own decisions.

"About big player, the player is also taken into confidence and spoken to. I feel some decision will come. Otherwise, people will keep writing that (he) should retire, not retire. Because, no statement has come from Dhoni."

However, he went on to add that if Dhoni is ready to carry on playing, he should continue playing as long as he is 100 per cent fit and comitted to the cause.

"My opinion is that if he is fit and playing well, he should play. If he is fit and performance is good, he can play. Sometimes what happens is, interest is lost after playing so much cricket. If his interest is still 100 per cent, I feel, he is good player and he should play," he said.

"But, I just want to request him. Whenever he plays, he should play aggressively. Sometimes, reflexes slow down after certain age. But, Dhoni, it does not appear that the reflexes are slow. If he plays his natural game more, I feel that will be good for India."

The 56-year-old also feels that Dhoni should be let alone and maybe he will announce his intentions after 2 months.

"He has taken rest for two months. May be, he will tell after that what he will do. I feel he will take the right decision whenever it is to be taken," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Azharuddin differed with the clarification of selection committee chairman MSK Prasad that Ambati Rayudu could not be picked as one of the replacements during the World Cup, as the team management had made a specific request for an opener.

"When a person is standing by, I feel the standby person should be picked, if any replacement is needed.

"If you are a selector, you can overrule captain and coach. You can put your foot down and say, 'no, we will send this player'. When I was captain, I also wanted some players but the selectors said no. It happens. You are not selected, it is very sad. It happened like that. But, his (Prasad's) explanation, I don't agree with it," he said.

Azharuddin reiterated that he would contest for the post of president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) when elections are held.

Azharuddin, former cricketer and ex-president of HCA, Arshad Ayub, and HCA secretary Shesh Narayan, said a decision on the appointment of HCA representative for BCCI was deferred in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)