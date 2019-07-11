Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Fan dies after MS Dhoni run-out during India-New Zealand semi-final clash

Fan dies after MS Dhoni run-out during India-New Zealand semi-final clash

A Cycle shopowner in Kolkata collapsed while watching the match on his phone in his shop after the former captain was run-out during the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in Manchester.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2019 15:32 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

Fan dies after MS Dhoni run out during India New Zealand semi final clash

A die-hard Kolkata cricket fan expired on the spot after MS Dhoni was run-out, which led to India's exit from the World Cup in the first semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday in Manchester. Cycle shop owner Srikanta Maity, 33-years-old, collapsed while watching the match on his phone in his shop after the former captain was dismissed. 

"We rushed to his help on hearing a loud thud. We saw him lying unconscious on the floor. We took him to Khanakul hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," Sachin Ghosh, a sweet shop owner in the area told The Times of India.

Related Stories

It was another heartbreak and another fours years wait before India get a chance to lift a third World Cup after they were ousted in the semis clash against New Zealand, who make a second finals appearance in a row. 

Related Video

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNot 45 minutes, India's collapse in Manchester was 2 years in the making Next StoryCWC 2019, ENG vs AUS: Alex Carey bleeds from chin after being struck by Jofra Archer bouncer  