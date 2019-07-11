Image Source : AP Fan dies after MS Dhoni run out during India New Zealand semi final clash

A die-hard Kolkata cricket fan expired on the spot after MS Dhoni was run-out, which led to India's exit from the World Cup in the first semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday in Manchester. Cycle shop owner Srikanta Maity, 33-years-old, collapsed while watching the match on his phone in his shop after the former captain was dismissed.

"We rushed to his help on hearing a loud thud. We saw him lying unconscious on the floor. We took him to Khanakul hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," Sachin Ghosh, a sweet shop owner in the area told The Times of India.

It was another heartbreak and another fours years wait before India get a chance to lift a third World Cup after they were ousted in the semis clash against New Zealand, who make a second finals appearance in a row.

Related Video