LIVE: DDCA pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, renames Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on former finance minister

Image Source : PTI DDCA pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, renames Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on former finance minister

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday gave rich tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who died on August 24.

The ceremony took place at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was also renamed after Arun Jaitley, who has served as the president of the DDCA.

During the event, DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand at the stadium after Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma was present at the event to felicitate Virat Kohli.

The event was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah along with former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

Live Updates:

17.55 IST: Former sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore: Both Virat and Arun Jaitleyji are inspirational figures in Delhi and Indian cricket. Naming the stadium and the stand is a step in right direction.