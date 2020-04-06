Rejoice, cricket lovers! DD Sports to broadcast highlights of India's matches from 2000s

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES DD Sports will broadcast the highlights of India's cricket matches from 2000-2005 from April 7.

The BCCI on Monday announced that DD Sports, the state-owned sports broadcasting channel, will broadcast the highlights of India's cricket matches from the early 2000s from April 7.

The BCCI took to Twitter to inform the fans on the same.

"The 2000s cricket rewind! The BCCI and Government of India bring you cricket highlights from the past. Sit back and enjoy the action on @ddsportschannel. #StayHomeStaySafe," tweeted BCCI.

The 2000s cricket rewind 📽️📽️



The BCCI and Government of India bring you cricket highlights from the past.



Sit back and enjoy the action on @ddsportschannel.#StayHomeStaySafe @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/nW3kePeAII — BCCI (@BCCI) April 6, 2020

The matches include the tri-series between India, Australia and New Zealand in 2003, South Africa's tour to India in 2000, Australia's tour of India in 2001 (including the famous Kolkata Test where VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid batted a whole day to lead India to a stunning victory), West Indies' tour of India in 2002 and Sri Lanka's tour of India in 2005.

The cricket action has come to a standstill following the outbreak of coronavirus around the globe. In India, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is also suspended till April 15, with further reports suggesting that the tournament is likely to be cancelled.