'Rohit Sharma, definitely': David Warner backs Indian opener to break Brian Lara's 400-run record

David Warner reached his first triple century in Test matches on Saturday. The Australian opening batsman remained unbeaten on 335 against Pakistan in the day-night Test at Adelaide. Contrary to the expectations from the fans, however, Aussie captain Tim Paine declared the innings as Warner looked set to break Brian Lara's record for the highest score in a Test innings. Lara scored 400* against England in 2004.

Warner, however, insisted that he isn't disappointed about the declaration. In an interview with Fox Sports after the second day of the match, he talked about his innings.

"No, I think I was more disappointed against New Zealand at WACA. I felt there I could've went on and done that, with nice and fast outfield. I'm just thrilled to put runs on the board back-to-back, being consistent.

"I had a big partnership with Marnus, we had the energy between the wickets and that's what we pride ourselves on. To be able to achieve that and have a 100-run partnership with Steve, and a little cameo from Wadey (Mathew Wade)," Warner said.

The 33-year-old batsman, who made a return to Australian team this year after serving a year's ban on ball-tampering charges, made a brilliant comeback in the Indian Premier League, and put out impressive performances in the World Cup for the national team. However, he failed in the Ashes series with the bat.

"I pride on myself by contributing to the team. I had a good IPL, good World Cup, and a poor Ashes. I didn't contribute there. I just wanted to make sure that when I came back home, I work my back side off, spend time in the nets and come out and do what I do best - put my team in a great position," said Warner.

"I'm happy I'm doing that. It's just the start of the summer. We've now a three-match series against New Zealand as well, which we're really looking forward to."

Warner remained only 65 runs shy of breaking Brian Lara's record against Pakistan in the second Test. However, he believes that reaching the former West Indies great's figures isn't an impossible task. When asked if anyone among current cricketers has the 'firepower to break' Lara's record, he named Indian batsman Rohit Sharma.

"Yeah, look, I think it's about the person himself. We've got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it's very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it. At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn't actually think like I could clear the ropes.

"I think, one day, if I've to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely," said Warner.

After years of inconsistent performances with the Test team, Rohit made a remarkable comeback to the national team when he was experimented as an opener in the side. He scored twin-centuries in his first Test as an opener against South Africa, and was named the Man of the Series in the three-match series.

Rohit currently holds the world record for most runs in a single ODI innings (264, against Sri Lanka).