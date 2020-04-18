Bowling to big players like MS Dhoni makes you better cricketer: Corey Anderson

Image Source : BCCI Bowling to big players like Dhoni makes you better cricketer: Corey Anderson

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson claimed that it is very difficult to bowl to MS Dhoni as he is one of the best finishers in the world. Anderson, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the Indian Premier League revealed that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers continuously running to him set plans when MS Dhoni was batting. The Kiwi all-rounder said that bowling to big players like Dhoni gives important insight into how to bowl to others.

"He is one of the greats of the game, one of the best finishers in the world. Very difficult to bowl to him. I had Virat Kohli at long on, AB de Villiers at long off. They were continuously running in to say what do we do, what was I thinking, what should I do," Anderson said in a live chat on Sportstar's Instagram handle.

"Even their thoughts were like ‘if you bowl here, he will hit you for a six' and ‘if you bowl there, he will hit you for a six'. You can subdue the moment. You know that you aren't the first one, he has done it to every bowler in the world at some point of time," he added.

Anderson was unsold in the 2020 IPL auction but was chosen in the part of the broadcasting team, but unfortunately, the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Once you bowl to those guys, it gives you a massive insight to bowl to other guys. You gain confidence once you bowl to these bigger guys like Dhoni. At times, it is demoralising but it can make you a better cricketer," he said.

