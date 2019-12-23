BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirms India's four-nation Super Series from 2021

Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will host the inaugural four-nation Super Series in 2021.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said that plans for a four-nation Super Series are on course. The limited-overs tournament would include India, Australia, England, and one other team. Ganguly revealed the plan in an event in Kolkata.

"Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series, which begins in 2021, and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India," Ganguly told Telegraph during an event for a fantasy-based cricket app.

The former team India captain was in England where he was part of a meeting with the members of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"We have very good relations with the ECB and the meeting went off very well," Ganguly said about the meeting.

While triangular series are a regular affair in international cricket, a quadrangular has been rarely played. The last four-nation series involving Test-playing nations was played in the last decade. Incidentally, West Indies was the only Test-playing nation in the series.

It is expected that India, Australia and England - the 'big three' in world cricket, would be playing the series regulary, with a top team joining the tournament every year.