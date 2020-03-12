Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in June

Australia will tour Bangladesh for a two-Test series in June, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced.

The two-Test series against Australia will begin on June 11 in Chattogram, followed by the second Test starting June 19 in Dhaka. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship and 120 points will be at stake for both the teams.

The board, however, did not mention the exact arrival dates for Australia, or the four-day practice match which will be played before the Test series commences.

This will be Australia's third Test tour to Bangladesh, having previously visited the country in 2006 and 2017. In 2017, the two-series had ended in a stalemate, with both teams winning a game each. In 2006, Australia had won 2-0 in a two-Test series.

The series will take place after Bangladesh returns from England, where they play four T20Is against Ireland following three ODIs against the same opposition in Belfast across the month of May.

Bangladesh are also set to play an ODI and a Test against Pakistan in April.