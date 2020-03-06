Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Afghanistan vs Ireland, Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I: Watch AFG vs IRE stream live cricket match online

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I: Afghanistan and Ireland cricket team have built up a rivalry of their own in the world of cricket. Whenever these two teams clash against each other, the match turned out to be a thriller and the same expectations will be going around for the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Greater Noida. Afghanistan cricket team will be the favourites for the clash with T20 specialists like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in their side. Rain is expected to play a spoilsport in the game according to the weather reports.

Live Streaming Cricket, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match will be played on March 6 (Friday).

When will Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match start?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 02.00 PM.

Where is Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match being played?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match is being played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground,Greater Noida

Where can you Live Stream CricketAfghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on rtasports.live

Where can you watch Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match will not be telecasted on TV in India

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Cricket Match?

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan(c), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Stephen Doheny, Boyd Rankin, Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany