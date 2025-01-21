Six planets align tonight! Here's how you can find best viewing spots

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Planetary alignment

Get ready for a spectacular night in the sky! Tonight, a special event called a "planet parade" will take place, where six planets will line up in a beautiful arch. You’ll be able to see Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus with just your eyes, while Uranus and Neptune, being very far away, won’t be visible without a telescope.

Dr. Dan Brown, an astronomy expert from Nottingham Trent University, explains that if you look up at the sky, you’ll find Mars on the left side and Venus and Saturn on the right. The best time to catch this amazing view is tonight, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time, although the planets started becoming visible on January 18.

On January 21, 2025 the planetary parade will be at its best right, according to Dr. Shyam Balaji from King's College London. Mars, Venus, and Jupiter will shine the brightest, making them easy to spot. Although Saturn isn’t as bright, it’s close to Venus, which makes it easier to find.

For those who want to see the planets tonight, here are some tips: Go outside early so your eyes can adjust to the darkness and find a spot with a clear view of the sky in the northeast and southwest. Look for the brightest objects in that area. You don’t need fancy cameras or telescopes since these planets are some of the brightest things up there.

Exciting news for stargazers:

On February 28, all seven planets in our solar system—Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars—will be visible in the night sky! Although planets aligning like this happens from time to time, seeing six or even seven planets together is very rare. Make sure not to miss it!

