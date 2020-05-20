Image Source : PTI NASA finds signs of parallel universe where time runs backward

A team of NASA scientists claimed that they have discovered evidence of a parallel universe where the rules of physics might work opposite from that of ours as the time runs backward there. The team of scientists called Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), had been working on an experiment in Antarctica since years.

The Daily Star reported that a 'cosmic ray detection' experiment has found particles that could be from another realm that also began in the Big Band that occurred approximately 13.8 billion years ago. Earlier, the idea of the parallel universe was present only in some sci-fi movies and TV shows, but now with this new discovery, scientists claim that the fascinating world does exist.

The report further says that the findings they discovered imply that these particles are actually traveling backward in time. That suggests the evidence of a parallel universe.

Since 1952, physicists have been debating over the existence of 'multiverse' after quantum science pioneer Erwin Schrödinger gave a lecture that he himself admitted might "seem lunatic" – there’s been little evidence so far of dimensions beyond our own.

