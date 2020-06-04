Lunar Eclipse 2020: Year's second Chandra Grahan on June 5. Here's best time to watch

Image Source : AP Lunar Eclipse 2020: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan to appear on June 5

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The second lunar eclipse of the year is set to appear on June 5 (Friday). Skygazers waiting to witness the lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan will be able to view the phenomenon in most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antartica. This would be a penumbral lunar eclipse, a phenomenon during which the Earth places itself between the Sun and the moon. Astronomers across the world have termed Friday's lunar eclipse as 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'.

Though the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5 is set to last for more than 3 hours, there would still be a best time to watch the Lunar Eclipse 2020. Those waiting to watch the phenomenon should also know the best and the safest ways to witness the Lunar Eclipse 2020, as suggested by scientists and astronomers.

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

A total penumbral lunar eclipse is a phenomenon wherein the Moon gets completely immersed in the penumbral cone of the Earth, but does not touch the umbra. During this phenomenon, the path of the Moon makes its way through the penumbra, while the outside the umbra is very narrow. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs only on the Earth's northern or southern penumbral edges.

The size of the penumbra is at times too small. At the time of an eclipse, the triangular diameter of the Sun determines the width of the Earth's penumbra, while the angular diameter of the Moon is larger than the Sun. Most of the times, the size of the Moon and the Earth's penumbra where the Moon crosses it actually means that most of the eclipses will not be total penumbral in nature.

What Are The Different Types of Lunar Eclipses

There are three types of lunar eclipses

1. Total Lunar Eclipse - A phenomenon wherein the Moon passes through the Earth's umbral shadow

2. Partial Lunar Eclipse - A phenomenon wherein only a portion of the Moon passes through Earth's umbral shadow

3. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - A phenomenon wherein the Moon passes through the Earth's penumbral shadow

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Timings

Friday's Chandra Grahan - the penumbral lunar eclipse phenomenon will begin at 11:15 PM on June 5 and it will end at 2:34 AM on June 6. As per the timings of the lunar eclipse 2020, the entire phenomenon will last for nearly 3 hours and 19 minutes.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Best Time To Watch

During the whole time duration of the penumbral lunar eclipse, skygazers will catch the best view of the Chandra Grahan at 12:54 AM.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch

Phenomenons like lunar eclipses are always fascinating to watch. However, skygazers should practice a number of precautions before watching any eclipse - lunar or solar. According to various astronomers, no special glasses are required to watch the lunar eclipse and it is safe to watch it with bare eyes. There are certain traditional beliefs that are attached to eclipses, however, any scientific data has yet not proven the same. In the case of a partial lunar eclipse, though the phenomenon can be watched with naked eyes, it is however recommended to use binoculars or telescopes to see a lunar eclipse.

How Many Lunar Eclipses Will Be There In 2020?

Post the June 5 lunar eclipse 2020, the next two lunar eclipses of 2020 will be visible on July 4 and 5. Post July, the lunar eclipses in 2020 on November 29 and 30.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Where Will It Be Visible?

The lunar eclipse 2020, or the Chandra Grahan will be visible in most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antartica.

Image Source : NASA Lunar Eclipse 2020: Places where Chandra Grahan will be visible

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Will It Be Visible In India?

Those living in India will be able to watch the lunar eclipse 2020 on the specified time, i.e. from 11:15 PM till 2:34 AM.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: What NASA Says

On this year's lunar eclipse, American Space Agency NASA says, “The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth, called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon. During this eclipse the Moon will not be in the sky for most of the Americas. If we could see the Moon, the slight dimming during this eclipse will not be noticeable without instrumentation. For spacecraft at the Moon such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the reduction in solar power is noticeable.”

