ISRO–ESA Solar science workshop begins in Thiruvananthapuram A five-day ISRO–ESA heliophysics workshop focusing on Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter and Proba-3 missions is underway in Thiruvananthapuram.

New Delhi:

An extensive five-day ISRO–ESA Heliophysics Workshop, focusing on the scientific potential of the Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter, and Proba-3 missions, is currently underway from 19-23 January, 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the workshop is being jointly organised with the European Space Agency (ESA), with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, coordinating the event.

Global scientists gather to explore Solar missions

According to ISRO, the workshop has brought together the global heliophysics community to explore new scientific opportunities enabled by these solar missions.

“Approximately 50 solar and heliophysics experts, researchers, and students from Europe and other countries, along with around 150 Indian experts, researchers, and students, are participating in the workshop,” ISRO said.

Focus on Aditya-L1, Solar orbiter and Proba-3 data

The workshop is centred on leveraging the unprecedented solar and heliospheric data currently available from Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter, and Proba-3.

ISRO noted that the complementary vantage points and orbital configurations of these missions provide a comprehensive view of the Sun and the heliosphere, which is not achievable through individual missions alone.

Hands-on data analysis sessions

A key highlight of the workshop is a series of hands-on data analysis sessions, designed to provide participants with practical guidance on accessing, processing, and combining datasets from the three missions.

The scientific programme spans multiple domains of solar and heliospheric science, offering participants both theoretical insights and applied research exposure.

Strengthening ISRO–ESA scientific collaboration

ISRO said the workshop serves as an important platform to strengthen ISRO–ESA scientific collaboration and to foster long-term partnerships among researchers working in solar and heliospheric science.

“By integrating observations from these flagship missions, the ISRO–ESA Heliophysics Workshop aims to advance our understanding of the Sun and its influence on the heliosphere, paving the way for impactful future joint studies and coordinated observation campaigns,” the space agency said.

