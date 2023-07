Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that the second orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 has been performed successfully.

ISRO stated that the spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit. "The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2 and 3 pm IST," said ISRO.

