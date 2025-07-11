Shopkeepers thrash devotees taking shelter from rain near Khatu Shyam temple; video surfaces According to available information, the incident took place on Friday morning when it was raining heavily in the area. Several devotees from Madhya Pradesh had arrived at the temple for darshan.

Jaipur:

A case of physical altercation has come to light between a group of devotees and local shopkeepers near the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. A video of the incident, which captures the shopkeepers attacking devotees with sticks, is going viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

According to available information, the incident took place on Friday morning when it was raining heavily in the area. Several devotees from Madhya Pradesh had arrived at the temple for darshan. After their visit, as the rain intensified, many devotees sought shelter in nearby shops.

One family approached a nearby shop to take cover from the rain. However, the shopkeeper asked them to leave the premises. Despite the family’s request to stay for a short while due to the downpour, the shopkeepers allegedly refused and began pushing and shoving the devotees.

Violence caught on camera

As the situation escalated, the shopkeepers attacked the devotees with sticks. The devotees also resisted, leading to a physical fight between both parties.

A bystander recorded a video of the entire episode, which is now circulating widely on social media platforms.

Contrasting claims, police action

The devotees have alleged that the shopkeepers attacked without provocation, while the shopkeepers claim that the devotees entered their shop without permission and created chaos. The incident has sparked anger among devotees and has led to rising tensions in the area.

Local police have taken cognisance of the matter and are currently investigating. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the fight.

(Input: Amit Sharma)