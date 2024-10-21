Rajasthan: Student killed, several others injured as school bus overturns in Kota, Om Birla visits hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A school bus overturned in Kota.

In a tragic accident in the Nanta area of Kota, a private school bus overturned in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday. As per the details, the incident occurred near the trenching ground in Nanta region. At the time of the accident, approximately 30 students were onboard. The incident resulted in the death of one student, while around 12 children sustained injuries. The injured students were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla also visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured children.

Locals helped rescue students

According to reports, the accident occurred due to negligence of the driver. Following the incident, there was chaos at the site. Nearby residents quickly rushed to the scene and helped rescue the children trapped inside the bus. Most of the children were safely pulled out, although a few were found with severe injuries.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Probe launched

After receiving information about the accident, Kota Collector Dr Ravindra Goswami and City SP Dr Amrita Duhan, along with several other officials, rushed to the hospital. Parents of the children and school authorities also arrived at the scene. The accident is under investigation. Nanta Police Station Officer Naval Kishore Sharma stated that the accident occurred around 1 pm on Monday. The bus, belonging to a private school in Kuhadi Vikas Nagar, was transporting children home after school when it overturned near the Nanta intersection. The investigation into the incident, including questioning the driver, is underway.

