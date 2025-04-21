Rajasthan: Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor boy A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi district sentenced a woman to 20 years in jail for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

Jaipur:

In a shocking case from the Bundi district of Rajasthan, a POCSO court has sentenced a woman to 20 years of imprisonment. The woman was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in October 2023.

The POCSO court, presided over by Judge Salim Badar, also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convicted woman. Public Prosecutor Mukesh Joshi of Bundi informed on Sunday that the police registered a case against Lalibai Mogia (30) on November 7, 2023, following the orders of the Juvenile Justice Court in Bundi, for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor boy.

The victim's mother had alleged that Mogia lured her son and took him to Jaipur, where they stayed in a hotel room. According to Joshi, the accused woman intoxicated the boy with alcohol and sexually assaulted him for six to seven days.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered against the woman under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Joshi stated that Mogia was arrested after the initial investigation but was later released on bail.

After the trial, the POCSO court found Lalibai Mogia guilty of the charges. The government advocate reported that the court sentenced the woman to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000.

(PTI inputs)