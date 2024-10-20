Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Rajasthan: 12 dead in collision between auto-rickshaw and bus in Dholpur

The collision between the auto-rickshaw and the bus was so huge that the three-wheeler shattered into pieces and the front side of the bus was damaged badly.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jaipur Updated on: October 20, 2024 8:30 IST
Damaged tampo and bus
Image Source : INDIA TV Damaged tampo and bus

12 people died in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Bari, Dholpur, Rajasthan. Most of the deceased were children and women. All the victims of the accident were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident happened near Sunipur in the Bari Sadar police station area.

The auto-rikshaw was from Dholpur, while the bus with which it collided was from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.  

The collision between the bus and the auto was so severe that the auto was shattered into pieces. Its upper part was completely separated and the auto was crushed. The front glass of the bus was also broken.

(More details are awaited)

(Report by Vinod Tiwari)

 

