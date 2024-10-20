Rajasthan: 12 dead in collision between auto-rickshaw and bus in Dholpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Damaged tampo and bus

12 people died in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Bari, Dholpur, Rajasthan. Most of the deceased were children and women. All the victims of the accident were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident happened near Sunipur in the Bari Sadar police station area.

The auto-rikshaw was from Dholpur, while the bus with which it collided was from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The collision between the bus and the auto was so severe that the auto was shattered into pieces. Its upper part was completely separated and the auto was crushed. The front glass of the bus was also broken.

(More details are awaited)

(Report by Vinod Tiwari)