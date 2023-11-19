Rajasthan: Five policemen killed, 2 injured after their vehicle rams into parked truck in Churu district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Jaipur: At least five policemen were killed and two others were injured after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in the Churu district of Rajasthan on early Sunday morning, said police. The policemen were en route to Taranagar for an election meeting.

Notably, elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25, and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

The Superintendent of Police, Churu, Praveen Nayak, mentioned said the accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sujangarh Sadar police station. The police personnel who lost their lives are ASI Ramchandra from Khinvsar police station, along with constables Kumbharam, Suresh Meena, Thanaram, and Mahendra.

CM Gehlot expresses condolences

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident. "Early this morning, sad news was received about the casualties of policemen in a vehicle accident in Sujangarh Sadar area of Churu. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the policemen who died in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said on X.

