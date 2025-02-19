Rajasthan Budget: Govt announces water supply to 2 lakh houses, makes 150 units of electricity free Rajasthan Budget: Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari stated that 10 gigawatt power plants will be built and the power banking system of buying expensive power from other states will be stopped.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the state budget on Wednesday and announced the water supply to 2 lakh houses in the state. During the budget, she announced that 150 units of free electricity will be provided which will be linked to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated that the ground breaking of the Ram Jal Setu Link Project has started and the investors under Rising Rajasthan have signed MoUs worth more than 35 lakh crores showing confidence in our policy.

Saying that water connection will be provided to two lakh houses, she said works worth more than Rs.425 crores in this regard has started.

She also announced Chief Minister Jal Jeevan Urban Scheme to make the state self-sufficient in the energy sector. She said more than 6000 MW will be produced under the scheme and 20700 MW power will be supplied to households.

She also stated that 10 gigawatt power plants will be built and the power banking system of buying expensive power from other states will be stopped.

Ahead of the budget, Diya Kumari on Wednesday said that the State Budget 2025 will be "historic" and include "several gifts" for the people. She assured that all announcements will be implemented.

"A really good and historic Budget is going to be presented. There are going to be several gifts for the people of the state. These won't be just announcements, we will implement whatever we announce. It will be an all-inclusive Budget," Diya Kumari said.

Notably, Diya Kumari presented the second Budget of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led State Government in the Rajasthan Assembly today.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa lauded Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's previous Budget, calling it "inclusive of all sections and sectors" and aimed at the state's upliftment.

He further mentioned that today's budget will also focus on uplifting the state and all sections of society.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa said, "When the first Budget of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma was presented, it was inclusive of all sections and sectors. It was for the upliftment of Rajasthan. Within 6 months today, it can be seen implemented up to 90%...Today's Budget will also be for the upliftment of the state and include all sections. It will be for a developed Rajasthan as per the idea of PM Modi.”

Meanwhile, on February 16, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting at the chief minister's residence on Sunday to review the development work in Jaipur.