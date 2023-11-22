Rajasthan Assembly elections: Yogi to hold multiple rallies today as BJP intensifies campaigning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

As the campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly elections enters its last leg, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star campaigners of the BJP, will address multiple rallies in the poll-bound state today (November 22). Yogi has been campaigning in Rajasthan which goes to the Assembly elections on November 25. Today, CM Yogi will visit Jodhpur city, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, and Alwar to address poll rallies in support of party candidates.

He will hold public meeting in Jodhpur City Legislative Assembly constituency, Nokha Legislative Assembly of Bikaner district, Didwana Legislative Assembly of Nagaur district, Ratangarh assembly of Churu district and Tijara assembly of Alwar district.

Yogi attacks Congress in Rajasthan

On Tuesday, a massive turnout of crowds greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as people gathered on rooftops and at rallies to watch and listen to him. CM Yogi was in Rajasthan, seeking votes for BJP in the upcoming elections.

The Bhilwara rally of Yogi Adityanath, especially, attracted an impressive gathering of over 50,000 people. The chants of "Bulldozer Baba," "Yogi-Yogi," and "Dekho-Dekho Sher Aaya" echoed through various rallies.

Throughout the day, the Chief Minister conducted five rallies, actively campaigning and urging support for BJP candidates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address, highlighted the emergence of the mafia, which has hindered development in the state over the last five years. He contrasted this with the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where he stated that those inciting riots have faced consequences.

"Uttar Pradesh ke dangayi narak lok ki yatra par gaye hain. Ab unhein manushya lok nahi milne wala (UP's rioters have gone on a journey to hell. They will never come to the human world again)," he remarked.

Voting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections will take place on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

(With ANI inputs)