Over 1,000 classrooms in Kota found unsafe after Rajasthan school collapse kills 7 children Seven children were killed in a school building collapse in Rajasthan, prompting urgent inspections that found over 1,000 unsafe classrooms in Kota’s government schools.

Kota:

A devastating incident at a government school in Piplodi village, located in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, has shocked the entire nation. The partial collapse of a school building on Friday claimed the lives of seven children, including two siblings, and left 27 others injured.

Following the tragedy, an extensive inspection of government schools in Kota district revealed alarming safety concerns. Officials have identified 14 school buildings that are in such poor condition they must be demolished immediately to prevent further accidents. In addition, over 600 to 700 classrooms in more than 1,000 government schools have been found damaged and in urgent need of repairs.

Heartbreaking loss of two siblings

Among the victims were a brother and sister, whose grief-stricken mother expressed unbearable sorrow. “I have lost everything,” she said. “I only had two children, a son and a daughter—both are gone. My home is now silent. There is no one left to play in my courtyard. God should have taken me instead.”

The emotional weight of the tragedy was on full display Saturday morning, when the bodies of the seven children were handed over to their families. Outside the SRG Hospital mortuary, heartbroken relatives wept uncontrollably. Some women clung to the bodies of their children, crying inconsolably, while others sat in silent shock.

In a symbolic and heartbreaking gesture, five of the children were cremated on a single pyre, while the remaining two were laid to rest separately.

Allegations against school staff

Questions have also been raised about the conduct of school staff at the time of the collapse. One mother who lost her child accused the teachers of negligence: “The master goes to the school too. He left the children inside and went outside—what was he doing out there?”

The district administration and education authorities are now under immense pressure to address structural safety across all government schools in Rajasthan. The state government is reportedly preparing an emergency response and long-term plan for building repairs and child safety measures.

Ongoing investigation and response

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the building collapse and have promised accountability for those found negligent. In the meantime, temporary arrangements are being made to relocate students from unsafe buildings and ensure educational activities continue in safer environments.

The tragic incident has reignited debates on the poor state of public infrastructure in India’s rural education system and the urgent need for reform and investment.