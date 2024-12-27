BSF head constable shoots self to death with his service rifle in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable posted at the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer allegedly shot himself to death with his service rifle, police said on Friday. The 44-year-old was posted at the Bhonu border outpost in the Shahgarh area. The man identified as Krishna Kumar, reportedly shot himself on Thursday.

Jaisalmer Circle Officer Roop Singh India said that the exact reason behind Kumar taking this extreme step is yet to be ascertained. "The incident occurred on Thursday. The exact reasons behind the suicide are not clear yet," Singh said.

Krishna Kumar hailing from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur was on duty when he shot himself and was found by his fellow soldiers. "Kumar was on duty when he shot himself. Hearing the gunshot, his fellow soldiers rushed to the scene and found him dead," police said.

He said that Kumar’s body was sent for post-mortem on Friday.

BSF constable dies by suicide in Barmer

Earlier in August this year, a 50-year-old BSF constable posted on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself while on duty on Sunday, police said.

Constable Banarasi Lal, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was in the 83-Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), they said. The incident took place in an area under the Bakhasar police station.

Lal shot himself with his service rifle at a watch tower on Sunday morning, Vishan Singh, a sub-inspector of the police station, said.

The reason behind Lal's suicide was not ascertained.

