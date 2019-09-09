Journo-turned-politician Praful Singh joins BJP

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, journalist-turned-politician, Praful Kumar Singh is all set to join the BJP in Ranchi today.

Praful Singh, who is currently the Chairman Bhoomi Vikas Bank in Jharkhand, has done his graduation from Delhi's Kirorimal College.

Praful is also the recipient of Narad Samman for his work in online journalism. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had handed the Narad Samman Award to him.

Praful's political plunge can surprise many as his career as a journalist was also on a rise when he decided to take the political plunge.

As a journalist, Praful was also active with his work at the Press Club of India.

"I decided to take the plunge to work for the betterment of people. Just blaming politics for everything is not the right approach. I decided to take the political plunge and work directly with the people," Praful said.

"I want to make a healthy difference to the society I belong to," Praful said.

Praful's father, late Awdhesh Kumar Singh was a Co-operative and Labour Minister in Bihar from 1995-2000. Awdhesh Singh was a popular MLA from Hussainabad, now in Jharkhand.

