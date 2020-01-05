Uddhav-led Maharashtra govt allocates portfolios; NCP gets home, finance | Who got What

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said on Sunday. The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the governor on Saturday evening, state NCP chief Jayant Patil earlier said.

The governor has approved the allocation of portfolios, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now. Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members - two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - took oath on November 28.

Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 by inducting 36 ministers.

As per the new allocation, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gets finance ministry while Anil Deshmukh, also of the NCP will be the Home minister. Congress' Balasaheb Thorat gets revenue ministry.

Maharashtra Government Portfolio Allocation: Who Got What?

Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde - Urban Development Subhash Desai - Industries Sanjay Rathod - Forest Minister Anil Parab - Transit Uday Samant - High-Tech (Tech) Education Aditya Thackeray - Environment Grandfather Bhushan - Ministry of Agriculture Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply Sandipan Bhumre - Employment Shankar Gadakh - Water conservation​

NCP

Ajit Pawar - Finance Minister Anil Deshmukh - Home Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - Civil Supplies of Food Jayant Patil - Water Resources Dhananjay Munde - Social Justice Dilip Valase Patil - Excise duty Nawab Malik - Ministry of Minorities Balasaheb Patil - For cooperation Jitendra Awhad - Housing Hasan Musrif - Village Development Rajesh Tope - Health Rajendra Shingane - Food and medicine​

Congress

Balasaheb Thorat - Revenue Ashok Chavan - Public Works (PWD) Nitin Raut - Energy Varsha Gaikwad - Schooling KCPadvi - Tribal Development Amit Deshmukh - Medical (HEALTH) education and cultural Vijay Vadetwar - Help and Rehabilitation Yashomati Thakur - Women's Child Development Aslam Shaikh - Monkey Disorders, Textile Industry, Fisheries Conservation Sunil Kedar - Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry

Ministers of State