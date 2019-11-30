Maharashtra Floor Test: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government wins trust vote

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Floor Test: Maha Aghadi prove majority in Assembly

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led- Maha Vikas Aghadi Government passed the floor test in the Assembly with 169 votes.

Amid a ruckus by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray introduced himself and his six-member cabinet to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, here on Saturday afternoon. BJP members, led by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, argued that the two-day special session was in violation of norms.

"This assembly session is not per rules.This session started without Vande Mataram, it is a violation of rule," Fadnavis said.

However, the pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil rejected the contentions saying the special session was as per the directives of Governor B.S. Koshyari. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and other Opposition MLAs walkedout of state Assembly ahead of floor test. Fadnavis said, "This session is unconstitutional and illegal. Appointment of Pro-tem Speaker was also unconstitutional."