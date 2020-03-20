Madhya Pradesh floor test: Kamal Nath to make big announcement shortly

Kamal Nath government is set to face floor test today.

Madhya Pradesh floor test: Chief Minister Kamal Nath is expected to make a big announcement in a presser which he is going to address shortly ahead of the trust vote today, a day after the Supreme Court directed to conduct floor test by 5 pm on Friday (today). Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath chaired a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at his residence. Meanwhile, speculations are doing the rounds that Kamal Nath may announce his resignation ahead of the trust vote as his government doesn't have the numbers to run a stable government.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday (today), leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. The CLP meeting was called ahead of the special session of Madhya assembly scheduled to start at 2 pm.

"Yes we are going to the chief minister's residence, where are going to draw our final strategy for the House," a Congress MLA told PTI before heading to the meeting.

When asked about the speculations that the ruling party MLAs would resign en masse, he said, "I do not think so."