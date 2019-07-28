BJP to hold 'training classes' for its MPs on August 3 and 4

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah

The BJP is to organise a two-day training programme for all its MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The party on Sunday communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the "Abhyas Varga" starting August 3.

The party's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The BJP's working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.

"The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two- day “Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi and party chief Shah are expected to brief MPs about various relevant issues and topics.

