BJP to hold 'training classes' for its MPs on August 3 and 4

Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be present at the training classes or 'abhyas varga' to be held in New Delhi. BJP working president JP Nadda will be in attendance as well. All BJP Members of Parliament have been asked to attend Abhyas Varga starting August 3.

New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2019 17:07 IST
The BJP is to organise a two-day training programme for all its MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The party on Sunday communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the "Abhyas Varga" starting August 3.

The party's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The BJP's working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.

"The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two- day “Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said. 

Sources said Prime Minister Modi and party chief Shah are expected to brief MPs about various relevant issues and topics.

