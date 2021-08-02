Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Won't join any party, but will continue to work as MP': Babul Supriyo after meeting JP Nadda

Days after kicking off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics, former union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Monday said he will continue to work as a member of parliament from Asansol.

Supriyo, after a meeting with BJP President JP Nadda Monday evening, said he will not join any other party.

"I will continue to work constitutionally (as MP) in Asansol. There is politics beyond constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo told reporters.

Supriyo (50), who has served as a Union minister for the Narendra Modi government, was removed earlier this month in a major cabinet rejig.

He had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls against TMC’s Aroop Biswas in the March-April assembly elections.

READ MORE: Only time will tell what I do next: Babul Supriyo after announcing decision to quit politics