New highway from Shillong to Silchar gets approval from Union Cabinet: Check project cost details Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a high-speed highway corridor connecting Meghalaya and Assam have been approved. This will be from Shillong to Silchar. The estimated cost for this project is Rs. 22,864 crore.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet has approved a new highway from Shillong to Silchar at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore. This will be known as the high-speed corridor highway from Shillong to Silchar.

“A high-speed highway corridor connecting Meghalaya and Assam have been approved. This will be from Shillong to Silchar. The estimated cost for this project is Rs 22,864 crore,” he said.

Know all about new Shillong-Silchar highway

He said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi has approved the proposal for Development, Maintenance and Management of 4-lane Greenfield Access Controlled 166.80 km of National Highway No. 06 from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on Hybrid Annuity Mode as an access controlled greenfield High-Speed Corridor at a total capital cost of Rs.22,864 Crore. The project length of 166.80 km lies in Meghalaya (144.80 km) and Assam (22.00 km).

New highway to improve connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur

The proposed Greenfield high-speed corridor will improve the service level for the traffic moving from Guwahati to Silchar. The development of this corridor will improve the connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley region of Assam from mainland and Guwahati with substantially reduced travel distance and travel time. This will, in turn, contribute to the enhancement of logistics efficiency of the nation.

The corridor will improve connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and will spur economic development, including development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through cement and coal production areas of Meghalaya. This corridor will cater to the national and international tourists coming from well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06) connecting Guwahati to Silchar. This would connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the North-East and promote tourism.

Inter-city connectivity to get big boost

This critical infrastructure project will improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong & Silchar traverses through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia hills, East Jaintia hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam reduce congestion on existing NH-06 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, NH-37 providing seamless connectivity to Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, Kalain..

Upon completion, the Shillong - Silchar Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala. The project aligns with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Check details about the new highway