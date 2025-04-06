Security forces arrest several terrorists and seize firearms in ongoing operations in Manipur Security forces in Manipur arrested several militants from banned insurgent groups and seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition during a series of operations.

In a series of successful operations by security forces in Manipur, multiple terrorists from banned insurgent groups were apprehended, and a significant cache of firearms and ammunition was seized. A police officer confirmed the arrest of an active member of the banned KCP (PWG) group from Ningthoukhong in the Bishnupur district. The individual, who was involved in insurgent activities, was taken into custody during an operation. Furthermore, security forces conducted a search operation in Hianglam, Kakching district, and arrested a member of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).

On Saturday, in a separate operation in Jiribam district, police discovered several firearms, which were believed to be linked to militant activities in the region.

Four terrorists arrested in previous operations

Earlier on Friday, security forces captured four militants from two banned organizations—United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG)—from various districts including Bishnupur, Thoubal, and East Imphal. Police reports indicated that two UNLF (Pambei) members were arrested in connection with the abduction of a 47-year-old man from Nambul, Bishnupur district. The man had been kidnapped by unknown assailants, prompting a police search and an operation to secure his release.

According to police, the abductors were linked to the UNLF (P) and were apprehended during a raid at a residence. The victim was successfully rescued, and the two militants were arrested.

Terrorists arrested with firearms in Thoubal district

In another significant development, a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested in the Khongjom Khebaching area of Thoubal district. The militant, involved in extortion activities, was found in possession of an M20 pistol, a magazine, and two cartridges. Another active member of the group was arrested in Khurai Kongpal, East Imphal district, with a 9mm pistol, a magazine, and six cartridges.

Weapons and ammunition seized

On Friday, during a search operation in the Laishoi Hills area of Bishnupur district, security forces seized a substantial amount of weaponry and ammunition. The recovered items included an SLR rifle with a magazine, a carbine machine gun, a .303 rifle, a double-barrel gun, 48 rounds of ammunition, two grenades, two bulletproof jackets, and several other items.

The security forces’ actions in the region underscore their continued efforts to combat insurgent groups and maintain peace in Manipur, where militant activities have been a concern for many years. The operations also highlight the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in addressing the growing threat of armed insurgency in the state.