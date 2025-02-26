Manipur violence: Large cache of firearms surrendered as Governor-announced deadline nears end On Tuesday alone, 87 firearms and ammunition were surrendered in seven districts of Manipur. Earlier on Sunday, the Manipur Chief Secretary warned that the action will be taken after the expiry of the time period.

As the deadline given by Governor Ajay Bhalla nears an end, a large cache of firearms and ammunition have been surrendered in ethnic strife-torn Manipur. On Tuesday, a total of 87 firearms were surrendered before the security forces in seven districts, the police said on Wednesday.

These seven districts include Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam and Imphal West Districts. The highest number of weapons were surrendered in the Imphal West district which included 12 carbine machine guns with magazines, two .303 rifles with magazines, two SLR rifles with magazines, four 12-bore single-barrel guns and an IED.

In the Jiribam district, among the weapons surrendered were five 12-bore double-barrel guns, one 9 mm carbine with magazine, and a grenade.

In Kangpokpi district, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, a .303 rifle, a Smith & Wesson revolver, a .22 pistol with magazine, a single-barrel rifle, and grenades were among the items surrendered.

Presidential rule in Manipur

Notably, the Centre had imposed presidential rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the CM of the state. After which, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken.

Manipur Chief Secretary says action would be taken after deadline

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh said that the forces would take action post the deadline. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)