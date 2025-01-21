Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura celebrate Statehood Day: A look at their journey through history and heritage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura celebrated their 53rd Statehood Day today.

Every year on January 21, the northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura celebrate their Statehood Day, marking the historic moment they attained full statehood under the North Eastern Region (Reorganization) Act of 1971. This momentous occasion reflects the evolution of these regions into integral and empowered states within the Union of India. This day is not just a commemoration of their statehood but also a reflection of their rich history, cultural vibrancy, and contributions to India’s identity.

The northeastern region of India, often referred to as the "Seven Sisters," comprises seven states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Renowned for its stunning landscapes, this region boasts lush hills, fertile plains, dense greenery, and an incredible diversity of rare and exotic flora and fauna that makes it a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural richness.

Formation of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

Manipur

Known as the "Jewel of India," Manipur has a long and illustrious history, steeped in traditional art, dance, and literature. The statehood granted in 1972 allowed Manipur to flourish while preserving its unique identity.

The rulers of most of the states, before August 15, 1947, had signed the ‘Instrument of Accession’ and became a part of the Union of India. A few days ahead of Independence, the Maharaja of Manipur, Bodhachandra Singh, signed the Instrument of Accession with the Government of India on the assurance that the internal autonomy of Manipur would be maintained.

The Maharaja held elections in Manipur in June 1948 under the pressure of public opinion and the state became a constitutional monarchy. There were sharp differences in the Legislative Assembly over the question of merger of Manipur with India. However, the Indian government succeeded in pressuring the Maharaja into signing a Merger Agreement in September 1949.

Meghalaya

Often called the "Abode of Clouds," Meghalaya became a full-fledged state to honour its distinct cultural and linguistic identity. In 1947, the rulers of the Garo and Khasi region acceded to India. Meghalaya which is located in the northeastern region of the country came into existence as an autonomous state within the state of Assam on April 2, 1970, consisting of United Khasi and Jaintia Hills and the Garo Hills districts.

Tripura

With a blend of tribal and non-tribal cultures, Tripura's journey to statehood underscored the importance of political autonomy for socio-economic development. Its rich historical and cultural heritage continues to shine brightly. Tripura was a princely state till the merger with India on November 15, 1949. Bir Bikram was the last king on the throne before India’s independence. After his demise on May 17, 1947, his minor son Kirri Bikram Mannikya took over the throne of Tripura kingdom. However, he could not rule due to his minor status. His widow queen Kanchan Prabha took charge of Tripura and was instrumental in the merger of the Tripura kingdom in the Union of India.

President Mumru, PM Modi extend wishes

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their best wishes to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day. Taking to X, President Murmy wrote, "Greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day! The enterprising people of these states have made remarkable contributions to the development of the country. I convey my best wishes to the residents of these states for a peaceful and prosperous future. May their diverse culture, vibrant traditions and rich biodiversity continue to flourish!"

Here are PM Modi's wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura and conveyed his best wishes to the people of these there states. "Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India’s development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur," he posted on X.

The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for Meghalaya's natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. "On Meghalaya’s Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. Praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come," he stated.

In his wishes, PM Modi hailed Tripura's contributions to the national progress. "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development," he posted on X.