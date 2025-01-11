Manipur: Fresh curfew imposed in two villages of Kangpokpi district following unrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel during a search operation in Manipur. (Representational image)

Manipur authorities on Saturday imposed a fresh curfew in two neighbouring villages in Kangkopi district following tension and unrest in the area, an official order stated.The district authorities have issued an order expressing concerns about a potential breach of peace in Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei villages, located under the Kangchup Geljang sub-division.

Movement of people in and around the two villages was prohibited till further orders, it said. Tension has been simmering between the two villages for the past few days after Kuki youths of one village allegedly assaulted a Naga woman of the other.

Mob destroys Assam Rifles makeshift camp in Kamjong

A mob on Saturday stormed and destroyed a makeshift camp of the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Kamjong district over alleged harassment and restrictions on transportation of timber, officials said.

The members of the group that attacked the camp in Hongbei area belonged to Kasom Khullen block of the Naga majority district. Tensions escalated on Saturday when the Assam Rifles jawans allegedly barred transportation of timber intended for the construction of houses in Kasom Khullen, officials said.

Assam Rifles personnel used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the protesters, they said. The mob later destroyed the makeshift camp of the paramilitary force and demanded that they be removed from the area.

The Assam Rifles is one of the central forces that were deployed in various parts of Manipur which has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis, that left over 250 people killed and thousands homeless since May 2023.

(With PTI inputs)