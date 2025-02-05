Manipur: Four militants of banned outfits arrested from Imphal Valley districts

Follow us on Image Source : MANIPUR POLICE/X Manipur Police seizes a big cache of ammunition, including an AK-47 Rifle along with a magazine loaded with 05 live rounds.

In a major success, four militants belonging to three proscribed outfits were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, Manipur.

Manipur Police on Wednesday said on Tuesday, two active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples War Group) were arrested from the Mahabali area in Imphal East district.

They were involved in extortion activities in the greater Imphal area.

A cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was also arrested from the Takyel Kolom Leikai area in the Imphal West district on Tuesday, the officer said. The arrested person was also involved in extortion activities in the Imphal area, he added.

In another development, the police said one cadre of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) involved in extortion activity was arrested from Ningthoukhong area in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered. 01 (one) AK-47 Rifle along with magazine loaded with 05 (five) live rounds, 01 (one) 2-inch mortar, 02 (two) nos. of SMG Carbine along with two empty magazines, 02 (two) nos. of country-made 9mm Pistol along with magazines, 03 (three) nos. of HE hand Grenade without detonators, 02 (two) nos. of IED explosives, 20 (twenty) nos. of explosive gelatine sticks and 05 (five) nos. of 9mm live rounds from Phougakchao Mamang Leikai, in the adjoining area of Kolbung near the banks of Khuga River under Phougakchao Ikhai-PS, Bishnupur District," the police officials said.

BJP govt trying hard to bring development: CM

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and ethnic violence, the BJP-led government has been putting all efforts to bring development in both hills and valley regions of the state since 2017. Singh became the chief minister of the northeastern state for the first time in 2017.

During his second term, more than 250 people were killed and thousands were rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are in majority in the hill districts, since May 3, 2023.

"Almost two and half years were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the challenges, the government had made some big achievements. After we returned for the second term with the love of the people, we lost nearly two years due to the present situation.

(With PTI inputs)