Manipur: Army continues search operation for missing man, protestors give three-day ultimatum to authorities

The protestors on Wednesday gave three-day ultimatum to the authorities after the missing man was still not found and the Army continued with the search operation. The Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in response to the disappearance of a 56-year-old man, staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday in Imphal West district , police said.

Mainly from Sekmai constituency in Imphal West district, protestors held demonstration at Kanto Sabal. Ratan Kumar Singh, JAC convener said, "We demand that Kamalbabu be handed over to us within three days starting from Wednesday, failing which intense agitation will be launched."

He further said that till the issue is resolved, workers and contractors from the Imphal valley would not be allowed to enter the army camp at Leimakhongin Kangpokpi district.

What is the case?

Notably, Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Imphal West's Khukrul, left his home on Monday afternoon to report for work at the Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi. Since then, he has been missing, officials said.

The defence spokesperson said, he was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station. After Singh did not return in the evening, his family reached out to report the missing case. the Army swung into action, immediately activating all its resources, he said.

Moreover, the Army scanned CCTVs in the area, deployed drones and tracker dogs to search the missing man. Earlier in the day, the army officials said that the combing operations were intensified in the region.

What did Manipur CM say?

Addressing a press conference, Manipur CM Biren Singhs said, "Today, a very unfortunate accident occurred, but not yet confirmed - one person from Loitang Khunou is missing. As per the report available to me, he went inside the Army campus for work, he was doing some financial work there for some officials. But, up to 2pm, he was in connection with his family. But after 2.30pm, the connection with him was lost. His phone turned off. Then the information came to the police and the police have already filed a zero FIR. Searching and investigation is on. We will continue it."

Meanwhile, the families have alleged that the Kuki militants have abducted Laishram. Notably, six individuals from Meitei community, including three women and children, were recently kiled after going missing from a camp. This led to massive public outrage. The protestors vandalised homes of MLAs, minsiters. even the ancestral homes of CM Singh was attacked.

