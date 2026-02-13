Majuli Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Majuli Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 98 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat and it is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Majuli Assembly constituency comes under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Sarbananda Sonowal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajib Lochan Pegu of the Congress with a margin of 43,192 votes.

Majuli Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,05,982 voters in the Majuli constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 53,320 were male and 51,384 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,278 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Majuli in 2021 was 387 (380 men and 7 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Majuli constituency was 97,769. Out of this, 49,594 voters were male, 47,429 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 746 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Majuli in 2016 was 56 (41 men and 15 women).

Majuli Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Majuli Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Majuli will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Majuli Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Majuli Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sarbananda Sonowal won the Majuli seat with a margin of 43,192 votes (41.17%). He polled 71,436 votes with a vote share of 67.53%. He defeated Congress candidate Rajib Lochan Pegu, who got 28,244 votes (27.7%). ASMJTYP candidate Sishudhar Dole stood third with 3,246 votes (3.07%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sarbananda Sonowal won the Majuli seat with a margin of 85,935 votes (55.62%). He polled 49,602 votes with a vote share of 50.74%. Congress candidate Rajib Lochan Pegu got 30,679 votes (31.38%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Ranjit Doley stood third with 15,695 votes (16.05%).

Majuli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Sarbananda Sonowal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Sarbananda Sonowal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2011: Rajib Lochan Pegu (Congress)

2006: Rajib Lochan Pegu (Congress)

2001: Rajib Lochan Pegu (Congress)

1996: Karuna Dutta (Asom Gana Parishad)

1991: Padmeswar Doley (AGP)

1985: Padmeswar Doley (Independent)

1983: Chakbhal Kagyang (JNP)

1978: Mal Chandna Pegu (Congress)

Majuli Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Majuli Assembly constituency was 1,04,707 or 80.05 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 97,761 or 85.33 per cent.