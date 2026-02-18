Kokrajhar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kokrajhar:

The Kokrajhar Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number three of the Assam Legislative Assembly. It was newly formed in 2023. Earlier, the constituency was divided into Kokrajhar East and Kokrajhar West. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Kokrajhar constituency comes under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Lawrence Islary of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) won the Kokrajhar East seat by defeating Pramila Rani Brahma of the BOPF with a margin of 20,095 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary won from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 51,583 votes by defeating BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari.

Kokrajhar​ Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,87,298 voters in the Kokrajhar East constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,036 were male and 94,262 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,389 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kokrajhar East in 2021 was 1,128 (1,106 men and 22 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kokrajhar constituency was 1,65,446. Out of this, 82,449 voters were male, 82,997 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 203 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kokrajhar in 2016 was 424 (308 men and 116 women).

Kokrajhar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Kokrajhar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Kokrajhar will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Kokrajhar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kokrajhar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary won the Kokrajhar​ East seat with a margin of 20,095 votes (13.18%). He was polled 83,515 votes with a vote share of 54.14%. He defeated BOPF candidate Dr Pramila Rani Brahma, who got 63,420 votes (41.11%). Independent candidate Manaj Kumar Brahma stood third with 3,264 votes (2.12%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BOPF candidate Pramila Rani Brahma won the Kokrajhar East seat with a margin of 40,091 votes (29%). He received 76,496 votes with a vote share of 55.34%. Independent candidate Pratibha Brahma got 36,405 votes (26.34%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Manu Borgayary stood third with 12,588 votes (9.11%).

Kokrajhar​ Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Lawrence Islary (UPPL)

2016: Pramila Rani Brahma (BOPF)

2011: Pramila Rani Brahma (BOPF)

2006: Pramila Rani Brahma (IND)

2001: Pramila Rani Brahma (IND)

1996: Pramila Rani Brahma (IND)

1991: Pramila Brahma (IND)

1985: Charan Narzary (PTC)

1983: Dambarudhar Brahma (INC)

1978: Samar Brahma Choudhury (PTC)

1972: Sarat Chandra Sinha (INC)

Kokrajhar​ Voter Turnout