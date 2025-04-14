Assam Panchayat Polls: BJP wins 13 seats unopposed in Barak valley, eyes more wins in zilla parishads Assam government has declared a public holiday on May 2 and May 7. The official order issued on Friday announces the closure of all government and non-government offices in the state.

With the Assam Panchayat elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured a significant lead in the Barak Valley by clinching several Anchalik Panchayat seats unopposed. This early victory comes amid a lack of opposition candidates in key areas, signalling a smooth path for the ruling party in parts of the state.

According to local reports, the BJP has so far won 11 Anchalik Panchayat seats in Lakhipur, five in Dholai, and two in Udharband — all without contest. The absence of Congress and other opposition nominees in these constituencies has given the BJP an upper hand even before polling begins. Party leaders in the Cachar district are optimistic about more such unopposed wins in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the elections, the Assam government has declared public holidays on May 2 and May 7 — the two polling dates — under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act. An official order issued on Friday confirmed the closure of all government and non-government offices in the state on those days to facilitate voter participation.

Assam Panchayat Elections 2025: Polling schedule

The Panchayat elections will take place in two phases across 27 of Assam’s 34 districts. Seven districts fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and will not participate in the Panchayat polls.

1st Phase (May 2): Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi. 2nd Phase (May 7): Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang.

Key Election stats

Total electorate: 1,80,36,682 Males: 90,71,264 Females: 89,65,010 Others: 408

1,80,36,682 Polling stations: 25,007

25,007 Seats up for election: Gram Panchayat Members: 21,920 (10,883 reserved for women) GP Presidents: 2,192 (1,097 for women) GP Vice-Presidents: 2,192 Anchalik Parishad Members: 2,192 Anchalik Parishad Presidents: 181 Anchalik Parishad Vice-Presidents: 181 Zilla Parishad Members: 397



The high-stakes rural elections are expected to test party strongholds and grassroots influence, with the BJP’s early wins suggesting a promising start for the saffron party in its continued dominance of Assam’s political landscape.