Assam Elections: AIUDF announces second list of candidates, fields Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi

New Delhi:

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam elections. The party has announced nominees for 12 Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the state.

List of candidates

Among the prominent names, party chief Badruddin Ajmal has been fielded from the Binnakandi constituency. The full list of candidates includes:

Binnakandi – Badruddin Ajmal Goalpara East – Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Dhubri – Nazrul Haque Dalgon – Mozibur Rahman Chenga – Ashraful Hussain Samaguri – Abdul Aziz South Karimganj – Shihab Uddin Chaygaon – Imdad Hussain Golakganj – Jamsher Talukdar Bijni – Mushukha Basumatary Raha – Mukut Das Ramakrishna Nagar – Dr Arup Kumar Das Talukdar

Assam Assembly elections 2026

The assembly election dates for Assam have been announced. As per the Election Commission, the election will be held on April 9, the result will be announced on May 4.

Congress and AAP releases list of candidates

The Congress on Saturday (March 14) released its second list of 23 candidates, while leaving 15 constituencies for its alliance partners in the northeastern state, where assembly elections are slated in April. With the latest announcement, the party has so far declared 65 candidates for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.

According to the list issued by Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Nurul Islam will contest from Srijangram, Abdul Khaleque from Mandia, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria, Devid Phukan from Tinsukia and Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates. Dekaraja will contest from the Guwahati Central seat and Renuka Timungpi from Bokajan.

Among other candidates named on the list, issued by AAP state prabhari Rajesh Sarma, are Achyut Das (Naoboicha), Tapan Gogoi (Sivasagar), Zahidul Islam Khan (Chenga), Ranjeet Boro (Nadua), Pallav Saikia (Titabor) and Jinna Amir Hussain (East Goalpara). The AAP, which is yet to open its account in the Assam assembly, will be contesting the polls here without an alliance with any other opposition party.