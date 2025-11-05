Zohrani Mamdani quotes Jawaharlal Nehru after NYC poll win: 'A moment comes rarely in history' Zohrani Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in. Cuomo garnered 776,547 votes (41.3 per cent) while Sliwa got 137,030 votes.

Zohran Mamdani, who won the New York City Mayoral polls, on Tuesday said his victory toppled a “political dynasty” as he quoted the words of former Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru that with his win, the city has “stepped out from the old into the new”. “A moment comes rarely in history when we step out from old to new,” he said.

Mamdani scripts history in NYC mayoral polls

Mamdani scripted history as he emerged victorious in the closely-watched New York City mayoral election, defeating political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

“Friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York tonight you have delivered,” Mamdani said in his victory speech.

Impossible could be made possible: Mamdani

“We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible, and we won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do,” he said.

“Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru - a moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new,” he added.

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist lawmaker, pulled off a stunning victory in the fiercely contested New York city mayoral elections, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.

Know all about Mamdani’s background

Mamdani, the Ugandan-born son of Indian origin parents—his mother is renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, and father is academic Mahmood Mamdani, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Silwa.

The NYC Board of Elections said that two million votes were cast, for the first time since 1969, with check-ins in Manhattan at 444,439, followed by Bronx (187,399), Brooklyn (571,857), Queens (421,176) and Staten Island (123,827).

Also Read:

