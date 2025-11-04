Zohran Mamdani leads NYC Mayoral race by 16 points over Andrew Cuomo, says Marist Poll The poll shows Mamdani at 48%, Cuomo at 32%, and Republican Curtis Sliwa at 16%. Other surveys, including AtlasIntel and Fox News polls, show varying margins but confirm Mamdani’s lead.

New Delhi:

Democratic Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani appears to be the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race, maintaining a commanding lead over former governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, according to multiple new polls released this week.

Mamdani holds strong lead in Marist Poll

A Marist Poll, conducted between October 24 and 28, found Mamdani ahead of Cuomo by 16 points among likely voters — 48 per cent to 32 per cent — while Republican Curtis Sliwa secured 16 per cent support. The survey, which polled 792 likely voters, carries a margin of error of ±4.2 percentage points.

“Mamdani continues to consolidate support among young voters, progressives, and immigrants, giving him a decisive advantage heading into the final stretch of the campaign,” the Marist report noted.

Other polls show tighter contest

A separate AtlasIntel survey conducted between October 31 and November 2 indicated a narrower race, with Mamdani leading Cuomo by 4.5 points — 43.9 per cent to 39.4 per cent — among 2,404 respondents (margin of error ±2 percentage points). Meanwhile, a Fox News poll held during the same period as Marist’s reflected a similar margin to the first, showing Mamdani at 47 per cent, Cuomo at 31 per cent, and Sliwa at 16 per cent.

From underdog to frontrunner

The 34-year-old Mamdani, a first-term Democratic Assemblyman representing Astoria, Queens, surged into the spotlight after his surprise victory in the Democratic primary in June. A self-described democratic socialist, Mamdani was born in Uganda to Indian parents and moved to the U.S. at age seven, later becoming a naturalised citizen in 2018.

If elected, he would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor. His campaign — rooted in addressing skyrocketing living costs, affordable housing, and public transport access — has resonated with young voters and immigrant communities across the city.

Mamdani's vision for the city

Mamdani has pledged to expand rent control, introduce free day care and bus services, and establish city-run neighbourhood grocery stores to combat food insecurity.

Despite drawing criticism from some national figures — including former President Donald Trump, who branded him a “little communist” — Mamdani has brushed off the remarks, saying his campaign is focused on “dignity, affordability, and fairness for every New Yorker.”

With Election Day fast approaching, the latest polling suggests Mamdani is in a strong position to make history at City Hall.