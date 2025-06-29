Zelensky seeks US defence systems after Russia’s largest airstrike kills F-16 pilot Despite recent calls for peace talks from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine says Moscow’s actions on the battlefield contradict its diplomatic messaging.

Kyiv:

After Moscow's most intense aerial assault yet, Ukraine says it's ready to buy American-made protection and urges Western allies to act swiftly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a renewed appeal to the United States and its allies for advanced air defence systems, after a deadly overnight Russian barrage killed an F-16 pilot and injured at least a dozen civilians. Describing the attack as the most massive since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, Zelensky said Ukraine is willing to purchase American systems if necessary and stressed that the West must act before Moscow intensifies its campaign further.

In a statement posted on social media Sunday, Zelensky confirmed that an F-16 pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, died while shooting down seven incoming targets. His jet was hit during the final interception and crashed before he could eject. The assault involved 477 drones and 60 missiles, many of which were aimed at residential and civilian infrastructure across central and southern Ukraine.

"The Russians were targeting everything that sustains life," Zelensky said, noting that homes, energy facilities, and public infrastructure were all hit. Among the injured was a child in the city of Smila. Officials said at least six regions reported explosions, fires, and power outages following the strikes.

Zelensky said Ukraine's recent battlefield losses and the scale of the attacks highlight the need for stronger support from Washington. "Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence - the thing that best protects lives," he said. "These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners."

The president said Russia had launched more than 1,270 drones, 114 missiles, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs in the last week alone. "Moscow will not stop as long as it has the capability to launch massive strikes," he warned. Ukraine has now lost three F-16 fighter jets since deploying the US-made aircraft, which were supplied last year by NATO countries including Denmark and the Netherlands.

So far, the new US administration under President Donald Trump has not authorised additional military aid to Ukraine. Kyiv hopes that urgency from European allies and continued lobbying by Ukrainian officials may accelerate the delivery of defence systems such as Patriot or NASAMS, which are capable of countering high-speed missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, Moscow claimed that a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person. Kyiv denied targeting civilians. Russia has increased the frequency of aerial attacks in recent weeks, launching near-daily salvos at Ukrainian cities - a pattern Zelensky says is designed to crush morale and overwhelm defence systems.

Despite recent calls for peace talks from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine says Moscow’s actions on the battlefield contradict its diplomatic messaging. "Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war," Zelensky said. "This war must be brought to an end - pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection."

