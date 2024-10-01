Zakir Naik, controversial Islamic preacher, gets red-carpet welcome, full proof security in Pakistan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @DRZAKIRANAIK/X Zakir Naik arrives in Pakistan for a month-long visit

India's most wanted and controversial so-called "religious leader", Dr Zakir Naik, landed in Pakistan where he was given a red-carpet welcome and a full-proof security to travel across the country. According to a report by Pakistani media outlet, The Dawn, he is on a month-long visit that will see him deliver "lectures" in major cities of the country including Kara­chi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Notably, Naik is visiting the neighbouring nation for the first time in the past in three decades. As per Dawn, the last time he visited was in 1992, when he met with religious scholar Dr Israr Ahmed in Lahore before returning to India.

As he landed, he posted a video flaunting the full-proof security he had been provided by the Pakistani government. In fact, Naik was received by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and PM’s aide Rana Mashhood after he landed at Islamabad International Airport.

He met Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Ishaq Dar-- the details of which are yet to be disclosed.

During his stay in Pakistan, Naik is scheduled to address public gatherings, starting from Karachi on October 5. Later, he will speak in Lahore on Oct 12 and Islamabad on October 19. In addition to public events, he is expected to meet senior government officials and participate in various public engagements, as his visit is scheduled to continue until Oct 28, Dawn reported quoting its sources in the religious affairs ministry.

Who is Zakir Naik?

It is worth mentioning, that Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016. The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed. On several occasions, New Delhi has requested his extradition, but Malaysia has so far not complied.

However, earlier last month, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited New Delhi, he indicated that his government might consider India’s request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if it provides evidence against him.

(With inputs from agencies)

