Why Turkey's military presence in Pakistan is raising eyebrows amid India-Pakistan tensions?

New Delhi:

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22—which left 26 Indians dead—India-Pakistan tensions have reached a critical point. The attack, attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF), a known Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy allegedly backed by Pakistan’s ISI, has triggered fears of Indian military retaliation. Amid this volatile backdrop, Turkish military visits to Pakistan have drawn intense scrutiny.

What’s happening?

In recent days, a Turkish Navy warship, the TCG Bykada, docked at Karachi Port. Alongside this, reports emerged of six Turkish military aircraft—Lockheed C-130 Hercules—landing in Pakistan. While Ankara and Islamabad described these moves as routine and goodwill gestures, their timing has led to speculation about deeper strategic intentions.

The Turkish government stated the aircraft was only refuelling and denied any military cargo transfers. Despite this, sections of Pakistani media reported the aircraft may have carried combat equipment—claims Turkey firmly rejected.

Why it matters

Turkey and Pakistan have long maintained close military and diplomatic ties, grounded in shared strategic, religious, and ideological interests. However, the presence of Turkish military assets during an intense regional crisis—especially as Pakistan reportedly faces ammunition shortages—has raised questions about Ankara’s role.

India, already bracing for possible escalation, views these developments warily. The show of support by Turkey, especially after President Erdoğan’s meeting with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif shortly after the Pahalgam attack, reinforces the perception of Turkish alignment with Islamabad.

Is this unusual?

Not entirely. Turkey and Pakistan have decades of defence collaboration, formalised through agreements dating back to the 1950s. In recent years, this cooperation has deepened. Turkey has sold Pakistan drones (like Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci), upgraded its F-16s, and is co-developing advanced missile systems and fighter jets with it. Ten per cent of Turkey’s arms exports reportedly go to Pakistan.

The docking of TCG Bykada—armed with anti-ship missiles and surveillance tech—could, therefore, be part of routine engagements. But its arrival during rising hostilities makes it symbolically significant.

What are the implications?

The military visits, regardless of their stated intent, signal Turkey's continued strategic partnership with Pakistan. For India, this potentially complicates the geopolitical landscape, adding another external player to a bilateral flashpoint.

With both countries watching developments closely, Turkey's involvement—however limited—could shape the narrative around regional alliances and deterrence.