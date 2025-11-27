Gunfire near White House leaves several injured, two National Guard members killed White House firing: Assistant DC Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed the gunman turning a corner and opening fire on the National Guard members without warning.

Chaos struck the heart of Washington, DC when several people were shot just blocks from the White House. The two members of the West Virginia National Guard were killed who had been deployed to the capital as part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing anti-crime initiative. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the shooting, urging the public to avoid the area while officers and emergency responders contained the scene. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, but early accounts describe it as a brazen and targeted act of violence.

A targeted ambush near the White House

The attack occurred near a Metro station northwest of the White House, where National Guard troops have maintained a heavy presence for months. According to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and FBI Director Kash Patel, both Guard members were killed and several injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Assistant DC Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said video footage reviewed by investigators showed the shooter “coming around the corner” before opening fire on the troops. “It appears to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard,” Carroll stated. Officers and nearby troops quickly subdued the suspect after he was shot and wounded during the exchange.

Witness accounts of chaos

Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire erupted in broad daylight. Stacy Walters, who was nearby in her car, said she heard two shots and saw people fleeing. “It’s such a beautiful day. Who would do this? And we’re getting ready for the holidays,” she recalled.

Emma McDonald, who had just exited the Metro station, said she and others sought shelter inside a café. Moments later, she watched as first responders treated a wounded Guardsman whose head appeared covered in blood. Videos shared online showed medical teams performing CPR on one of the soldiers amid shattered glass and flashing emergency lights.

National Guard’s expanding role in DC

Over 300 members of the West Virginia National Guard were deployed to Washington in August under Trump’s federal order to reinforce security in high-crime areas. Roughly 160 of them had recently volunteered to extend their deployment through the end of the year.

The National Guard’s presence has been politically divisive, sparking legal disputes and broader questions about the use of military resources in civilian law enforcement. Just last week, a federal judge ordered the end of the deployment, though the ruling was paused for 21 days to allow an appeal.

Federal and military response

Following the shooting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that President Trump ordered an additional 500 National Guard members to Washington. Currently, about 2,200 troops are assigned to the joint task force operating across the city.

Trump, speaking from Florida for Thanksgiving, took to Truth Social to condemn the attack, calling the assailant “an animal” and vowing that “he will pay a very steep price.” He praised the Guard and law enforcement as “truly great people” and assured them of his administration’s full support.

Vice President JD Vance, addressing troops at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, urged Americans to pray for the injured soldiers. He reflected on the somber reminder that “soldiers, whether active duty, reserve or National Guard, are the sword and the shield of the United States of America.”

Trump orders 500 more National Guard troops after White House shooting

In a swift response to the daylight shooting that critically injured two National Guard members near the White House, President Donald Trump directed the deployment of 500 additional troops to Washington, DC. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking from the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, confirmed that the president personally issued the order. According to government figures, 2,188 Guard troops were already stationed in the capital as part of a joint task force supporting federal and local law enforcement.

Investigation and conflicting reports

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier said the soldiers were in critical condition at area hospitals. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially reported the pair had died but later clarified his office was receiving conflicting information. “We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” Morrisey said.

A suspect was taken into custody after being shot and wounded during the exchange of gunfire. Law enforcement officials, speaking anonymously to the Associated Press, said the suspect’s injuries were not life-threatening. Surveillance footage indicated the shooter approached the troops before drawing a weapon, and at least one of the soldiers returned fire. Authorities are still working to determine a motive but believe the attack may have specifically targeted the Guard members.

Witness accounts and scene response

The shooting occurred about two blocks northwest of the White House near a busy intersection. Social media footage showed paramedics performing CPR on one soldier while another was treated for injuries on a shattered sidewalk. A restrained suspect could be seen lying nearby as law enforcement officers secured the scene.

Eyewitness Stacy Walters, who was in her car nearby, recalled hearing two sharp gunshots followed by chaos. “Almost instantly, law enforcement swarmed the area,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful day. Who would do this, and we’re getting ready for the holidays?”

DC Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Vito Maggiolo confirmed that emergency crews transported all three wounded individuals to the hospital. The area quickly filled with flashing police lights, helicopters circling overhead, and federal agents from multiple agencies- including the Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Broader tensions over deployment

The attack reignited tensions surrounding the Trump administration’s expanded use of the National Guard in domestic policing. The Guard’s continued presence in Washington has been a source of political and legal debate, with critics arguing the approach blurs the line between military and civilian enforcement. More than 300 West Virginia Guardsmen were initially deployed to the capital in August, and about 160 recently extended their service through the year’s end. Despite a recent court order calling for the drawdown of troops, the new attack prompted the administration to reinforce its presence.

President Trump, speaking from Florida for Thanksgiving, condemned the shooter as an “animal” and vowed that the assailant “will pay a very steep price.” He praised the National Guard and law enforcement as “great people” and assured them of his full support.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect, who also sustained injuries during the exchange, remains in custody with non-life-threatening wounds. Investigators continue to search for the motive behind the attack, but for now, officials believe the shooter acted alone. As the investigation unfolds, the nation confronts another moment of uncertainty in the shadow of the White House- a stark reminder of the fragile line between order and chaos.