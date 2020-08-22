When will coronavirus pandemic be over? WHO's answer is in years

Image Source : AP WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus/File

When will coronavirus pandemic be over? This is the most sought-after question that continues to loom large the world over. In a press briefing, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hopes that coronavirus pandemic will be over within two years.

Dr. Tedros said the Spanish flu of 1918 took two years to overcome. He, however, added that current advances in technology could enable the world to halt the virus "in a shorter time."

"Of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading," Tedros said. "But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it, and the knowledge to stop it," he added, stressing the importance of "national unity, global solidarity."

"We hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years," Tedros told reporters from the WHO's headquarters in Geneva, saying that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic.

The deadly flu of 1918 had killed at least 50 million people.

The coronavirus has so far claimed lives of 800,000 people and infected 22.7 million more.

