WATCH: Trump jokes being 'not thrilled' with 'one drop of oil' gifted by UAE The video was taken when the US President was gifted this "one drop" of premium Murban crude oil as a sample from the UAE. "The highest quality oil there is on the planet, and they only gave me a drop of it," Trump said.

New Delhi:

United States President Donald Trump did not hide his disappointment after being presented with a single drop of oil by the UAE. In a video that has now gone viral, Trump is seen joking about being “not thrilled” with only “one drop” of oil that was gifted to him by the Gulf hosts. However, he quickly goes on to say that it is better than “no drop”.

The video was taken when the US President was gifted this “one drop” of premium Murban crude oil as a sample from the UAE. “The highest quality oil there is on the planet, and they only gave me a drop of it. So, I’m not thrilled! But it’s better than no drop," Trump said.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of Adnoc (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), laughed off Trump’s playful remark about receiving just a drop of Murban crude oil. “Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where that came from," Adnoc responded in a humorous message.

What is Murban oil? The special drop gifted to Trump

Murban crude is a light and sweet oil with low sulfur content, making it less expensive to refine compared to heavier crude oils. This quality makes it ideal for producing high-value products such as jet fuel, premium gasoline, and high-grade diesel. According to Adnoc, Murban exports averaged 1.636 million barrels per day in April last year. The UAE has a production capacity of 2 million barrels per day for Murban crude.

President Trump’s visit to the UAE on Friday concluded his four-day Middle East tour, which was surrounded by controversy due to the USD 400 million jet he is set to receive from Qatar. The aircraft, a Boeing, will be converted into President Trump’s Air Force One after the necessary presidential modifications and will be displayed in his museum after his term ends.

While Democrats have described the gift as blatant bribery, Trump defended himself by stating that he is not foolish enough to reject an expensive plane offered to him for free, especially when the administration spends significant amounts of money on aircraft.