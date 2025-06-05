Elon Musk fires back after Trump's 'disappointed' remark: 'He would have lost election' Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has intensified his criticism of US President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, describing a major spending bill as a disgusting abomination in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump voiced his disappointment with tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday (June 5) after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO publicly criticised the Republican Party’s proposed tax bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination." The remarks signal a significant rift between the former allies, raising questions about the evolving dynamics between political leadership and influential business figures.

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Trump suggested that Musk, once a prominent supporter and advisor within his administration, now suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” following his recent criticisms. The president's comments come as Musk continues to denounce what Trump has dubbed his “Big Beautiful Bill,” warning that the legislation could severely increase the federal deficit.

Musk’s critique of GOP’s legislative agenda

In a series of pointed posts on his platform X, Musk lambasted the bill as “pork-filled” and urged voters to hold lawmakers accountable. “Shame on those who voted for it,” he wrote. He further warned that Republican politicians who support the bill could face electoral consequences: “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.”

Musk’s opposition appears rooted in provisions that would curtail subsidies benefiting Tesla, particularly in the electric vehicle sector. His remarks come as a surprise, given that he donated over $250 million to Trump’s campaign last year and was formerly head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration.

Republican response and legislative challenges

Republican lawmakers, already navigating a slim 53-seat Senate majority, now face additional hurdles as they attempt to finalize the bill ahead of Trump’s self-imposed July 4 deadline. Senate Majority Leader John Thune's path to passage has become increasingly complex, with some senators expressing support for Musk’s criticisms.

Senators Rand Paul (KY) and Mike Lee (UT), known for their fiscal conservatism, echoed Musk’s concerns. “We can and must do better,” Paul posted on X, while Lee highlighted the dangers of excessive federal spending.

Still, most Republican strategists downplayed Musk’s influence compared to Trump’s. “Senate Republicans are not going to let the tax cuts expire,” said Alex Conant. “Elon Musk doesn’t carry the same political weight as President Trump.”

White House and Democratic Reaction

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the impact of Musk’s comments, stating that “the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill” and that the criticism would not change his stance.

Meanwhile, Democrats seized on the internal GOP conflict. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stood beside a printout of Musk’s post during a press briefing, saying, “We’re in complete agreement.” Democrats continue to oppose Republican proposals to fund tax cuts with reductions in social safety net programs like Medicaid, food assistance, and green energy investments.

Musk’s Political Influence: Waning or Evolving?

While Musk has previously influenced key legislative moments — including opposing government shutdowns and shaping regulatory debate during the Trump transition- his current political leverage appears to be in flux. Although he recently announced plans to reduce campaign contributions, he left open the possibility of re-engaging politically “if I see a reason.”

The growing tension between Trump and Musk underscores the broader challenges facing the Republican Party as it attempts to balance economic policy priorities with loyalty to the party’s most prominent voices. As the tax bill advances in the Senate, the standoff between Trump and Musk adds a new layer of complexity to the GOP’s legislative strategy.