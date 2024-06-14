'Matter for Indian people to decide': US State Department refrains from commenting on Lok Sabha results

Follow us on Image Source : AP US State Department Spokesperson

The United States on Thursday dismissed a question raised by a Pakistani journalist regarding the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in India, which saw Prime Minister Modi's NDA government assume office for a third consecutive term.

During a regular press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to a question about the election results and Muslim representation in the Indian parliament by emphasizing that these matters are for the people of India to decide.

“We celebrate the election that happened in India; it was the largest exercise of electoral franchise in any country anytime in history,” Miller stated.

“I am just not going to comment on the Indian elections other than what we have said before, which is the electoral matters are matters for the Indian people to decide. For specific results of that election, it’s just not something we comment on,” Miller added.

Significantly, several world leaders from India's neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region had attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday, June 9, at an impressive ceremony held at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Joe Biden congratulates Narendra Modi on his re-election

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also congratulated Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA's historic win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 293 seats.

In a phone conversation, Biden congratulated PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India's general elections. He also commended the people of India for participating in the largest democratic exercise in human history, with nearly 650 million people voting.

Further, in response to Biden's congratulations, PM Modi also expressed his gratitude and called it a victory for democracy and the democratic world.

The two leaders agreed to continue working together to further strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the global good.

"Happy to receive a call from my friend President Joe Biden. Deeply valued his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for Indian democracy. Conveyed that the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity," PM Modi said.